TEN YEARS AGO: Bounce-athon, supermarket sing-along and pond-dipping in the Sleaford area

The scene at Metheringham Primary School 10 years ago during a bounce-athon fundraiser, held in support of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Staff and pupils took part in a range of activities on the theme of bouncing: skipping, bouncing a ball on the ground, bouncing a ball on a tennis racquet, and bouncing as many times as they could in 20 minutes on a bouncy castle.

Pictured next are Eslaford Nursery pre-school children and staff singing at Sainsbury’s. The event was stage to raise money to replace stolen outdoor equipment.

The children are pictured with (from left) nursery assistant Jayne Perkins, Kyla Thornton, of Sainsbury’s, and pre-school leader Lorna Jessop.

Pictured finally are youngsters pond dipping at a wildlife-themed art event at Castle Hill, in Welbourn.

Organised by Marianne Overton in partnership with Welbourn Parish Council and Village Hall committee, it also included bird and bug walks, pavement art, photography, wood carving and didgeridoo meditation sessions.