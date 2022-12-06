Register
Four from the archives ...
TEN YEARS AGO: Caistor, Louth, Coningsby and Skegness

Here we have four photographs from our archives for late November, 2012 – one each from the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail, and the Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
13 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:38pm

Can you spot a familiar face among those pictured 10 years ago?

1. Caistor

Here we see academic excellence being celebrated at Caistor Yarborough Academy 10 years ago. Following a warm welcome by Chairman of Governors Tony Maund and headteacher Jeremy Newnham, pupils who finished Year 11 in the previous academic year were presented with certificates marking their achievements.

Photo: Linda Oxley

2. Skegness

Pupils at Seathorne Primary School, in Skegness, stepped into the role of teachers 10 years ago during a special 'takeover the school' event.

Photo: John Crossland

3. Coningsby

Celebrations were being held at St Michael's CofE Primary School, in Coningsby, 10 years ago based on the latest findings of Ofsted inspectors.

Photo: JOHN ARON

4. Louth

Lacey Gardens, in Louth, were among the schools supporting the Rotary International Shoe Box appeal 10 years ago.

Photo: Ian Holmes

