Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Four from the archives from January 2013.
Four from the archives from January 2013.

TEN YEARS AGO: Caistor, Spilsby, Utterby and Woodhall Spa

Here are four photographs from our archives, one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
12 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 1:54pm

They all appeared in print in the second week of January 2013. Can you spot a familiar face?

1. Caistor

Caistor Yardborough School pupils honed their French language skills 10 years ago when the Onatti Theatre staged a production of Les Filles.

Photo: Linda Oxley

Photo Sales

2. Spilsby

New year’s eve revellers are pictured in the White Hart, Spilsby, as 2012 gave way to 2013.

Photo: Skegness Standard

Photo Sales

3. Utterby

Celebrations were taking place at two federated schools near Louth 10 years ago following their latest Ofsted inspection. Utterby Primary School and North Thoresby Primary School were both graded as 'good' by the education watchdog. Pictured, above, are youngsters and staff at Utterby Primary School.

Photo: Ian Holmes

Photo Sales

4. Woodhall Spa

Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, welcomed We'll Meet Again, the mobile Second World War museum, 10 years ago.

Photo: JOHN ARON

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1