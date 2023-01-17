TEN YEARS AGO: Caistor, Spilsby, Utterby and Woodhall Spa

Here are four photographs from our archives, one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
They all appeared in print in the second week of January 2013. Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Caistor
Caistor Yardborough School pupils honed their French language skills 10 years ago when the Onatti Theatre staged a production of Les Filles.
Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Spilsby
New year’s eve revellers are pictured in the White Hart, Spilsby, as 2012 gave way to 2013.
Photo: Skegness Standard
3. Utterby
Celebrations were taking place at two federated schools near Louth 10 years ago following their latest Ofsted inspection. Utterby Primary School and North Thoresby Primary School were both graded as 'good' by the education watchdog. Pictured, above, are youngsters and staff at Utterby Primary School.
Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Woodhall Spa
Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, welcomed We'll Meet Again, the mobile Second World War museum, 10 years ago.
Photo: JOHN ARON