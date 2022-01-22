TEN YEARS AGO: Charity concerts at Sleaford school, Superman world record attempt at NKDC and pupils make football final

Kesteven and Sleaford High School presenting £1,000 to Stuart Wyle, Marie Curie community fundraiser.

The first shows pupils at Kesteven and Sleaford High School presenting £1,000 to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The school had held two fundraising concerts as part of the charity’s Sing Out appeal, which encouraged people to throw festive musical events to help raise money for its work.

Head of music Lesley Amey said: “We are really chuffed that we raised so much money. “We didn’t expect to make that much, everyone worked really hard.”

North Kesteven District Council staff planning a world record attempt.

The second picture shows staff at North Kesteven District Council who were hoping to get themselves into the record books by taking part in the world’s largest Simultaneous Superman Dance.

The Guinness World Record attempt was being organised by staff members Lorraine Wise, Jonathan Henson, Brian Harvey and Jo Baker in aid of LIVES First Responders.

The third picture shows a team of pupils from William Alvey School, in Sleaford, who were set to represent the area in the Lincolnshire finals of the English Schools FA tournament.