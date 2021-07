The Skegness Cheerios at Skegness Infant School's summer fair 10 years ago.

The troupe were among those providing entertainment at the Skegness Infant School summer fair of 2011.

Fun activities on the day included ‘name the dog’, ‘guess the number of sweets in a jar’ and a coconut shy.

Several parents and members of staff took it in turns to stand in the stocks and be pelted with wet sponges.

The event also featured a raffle, tombola and a barbecue.