TEN YEARS AGO: Christmas party at Sleaford golf club, Ofsted delight at Cranwell, and tuck shop launched at Welbourn

Here are three photographs that appeared in the Sleaford Standard 10 years ago this week.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 1:49 pm
Festive scenes at Sleaford Golf Club's children's Christmas party.
The main picture shows festive cheer during Sleaford Golf Club’s children’s Christmas party.

From left, back, are Daniella Plenty, 11, Ellie Cutler, Demi Baines, Michael Baines; front, Hannah Wolfe, 10, Kaitlyn Van den Enden, eight, Scarlette Woods, two, and Amy Mitchell, seven.

Pictured far right, top, are pupils at Cranwell Primary School with headteacher Chris Wilson.

Smiles at Cranwell Primary School.

The school had recently been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

From left, are Finley Barnes, five, school captain Dominic Sellers, 11, Sam Bullement, six, Mackenzie Williams, 11, school captain Emily Byrne, 11, and Kitty Rose, six.

Pictured far right, bottom, are children at Welbourn Primary School.

There, Year Five and Six pupils had started running their own tuck shop. It opened for the first time shortly before Christmas and ran every morning break in the school hall.

Welbourn Primary School, 10 years ago.

From left, are leaders Tom Warr-King, nine, Jake Blackburn, 10, Amy Pool, 11, and Jazz Nicholson, 10.

