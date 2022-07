RAF Cranwell Youth Club at PGL Centre, Caythorpe, 10 years ago.

Pictured first are members of the RAF Cranwell Youth Club at the PGL activity centre at Caythorpe.

The youngsters funded the cost of the trip themselves by holding a games activity stall at a summer fete the previous year and an Easter egg bingo session earlier in 2012.

Pictured second are England fans at the Barge and Bottle, in Sleaford, who had watched The Three Lions defeat Sweden 3-2 in the group stages of Euro 2012.