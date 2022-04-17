TEN YEARS AGO: Easter ‘shell-ebrations’ in Sleaford and Leasingham

The first shows youngsters at Mareham Pastures, Sleaford, where supporters of the nature reserve were holding their seventh annual Easter celebration.
More than 300 children and their families took part in the event, which included such activities as an Easter trail around the site and a chocolate tombola.
The next two pictures were both taken at Leasingham’s St Andrew’s CofE Primary School.
There, celebrations included an Easter egg hunt, a special church service, and a bonnet parade.
An Easter fair, set up by the school’s PTA during the church service, featured games, including a coconut shy and hoopla, ice creams, flower stalls, Easter basket making and decorating, and a chocolate tombola as well.