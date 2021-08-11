TEN YEARS AGO: End-of-term celebrations in Sleaford area

Each show celebrations taking place among youngsters in the area – from pre-school to secondary school.

Pictured first are children at an end-of-term leavers’ concert held at Rauceby Pre-School.

Next is another leavers’ event – Alice the Musical, staged by Year Six pupils at Leasingham’s St Andrew’s CofE Primary School.

Pictured last are some of those who collected honours at Carre’s Grammar School’s junior prizegiving of 2011.