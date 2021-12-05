TEN YEARS AGO: First panto for Sleaford theatre group, play area joy in Horbling and Vikings in Osbournby

Pictured (from left, front) Christine Ivens, Helen Hill, Abi MacAlpine, Garry Goodge, Abbie Powell, (back) Stu Vickers, Linda Mallett, Hayley Baker, Sarah Covill, Yina Hodgson and Mary Rudkin.

Pictured first is the cast of the Sleaford Little Theatre’s forthcoming pantomime, Cinderella.

It would be the first time the theatre group had done a seasonal panto.

Written by John Morley and directed by Jane Guest, the show would run from December 6 to 17 at Sleaford Playhouse.

Brown's School, Horbling.

Pictured next are youngsters at Brown’s School, Horbling, enjoying their newly revamped outdoor area.

Additions included natural wooden climbing shapes, raised beds for gardening, safety surfaces and an outdoor stage.

The children are pictured with early years teacher Katie Denyer and teaching assistant Tina Lennon.

Pictured last is a scene from a Viking Day held at Osbournby Primary School.

Osbournby Primary School's Viking Day.

Class Three children welcome historical re-enactor Nigel Tate, or ‘Steinkeil’, to support their studies of the Viking period.