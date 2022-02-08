TEN YEARS AGO: Football triumph in Sleaford, Chinese New Year at Sempringham and Birdwatch at Nocton

The winning team from St Botolph's Primary School, Sleaford.

Pictured first are the winners of the county final of the Under-11 Tesco Cup for girls with their coach Matt Lee.

The team from St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford, emerged victorious in the inter-school football tournament.

In the boys tournament, Sleaford’s William Alvey School took the runner-up spot; they are pictured next.

Big Schools' Birdwatch at Nocton Primary School.

Pictured third are Chinese New Year celebrations at the St Gilbert of Sempringham kindergarten.

Children can be seen holding a handmade Chinese dragon with (from left) assistant teachers Jade Taylor and Clare Fitzgerald and deputy manager Jo Newman.

Pictured fourth are pupils at Nocton Primary School taking part in the Big Schools’ Birdwatch

Armed with binoculars and text books, the youngsters had been out in the school gardens looking at the range of birds that could be found.

The William Alvey School team who were runners-up in the Lincolnshire Under-11 Tesco Cup final, with football coach Andy Coupland and trainer Dean Pearce.

They are pictured with deputy headteacher Andy Canadine.