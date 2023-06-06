TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Alford, Caistor, Horncastle, and Louth/Mablethorpe

4 . Louth and Mablethorpe

Monks' Dyke Tennyson College had cause to celebrate 10 years ago after being crowned Year Eight County Cup champions. The team, made up of players from both the Louth and Mablethorpe campuses, won a dramatic penalty shoot out at Boston United’s York Street ground, breaking the 1-1 deadlock. Joining them for the celebratory photograph were outgoing Mayor of Louth Coun Jill Makinson Sanders and Coun George Horton. Photo: Ian Holmes