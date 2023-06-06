Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Alford, Caistor, Horncastle, and Louth/Mablethorpe

Here are four photographs that appeared in our newspapers 10 years ago, one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
By David Seymour
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST

Can you spot a familiar face among the groups on show?

1. Alford

Alford-based band Two Step were due to perform at the Lincolnshire Show in 2013 following success in Lincs FM's You've Got Talent competition. Pictured (from left) are Jake Taylor, Arthur Wood, Jacob Asar, Scott McHamilton and Zac Wilson. Photo: John Crossland

2. Caistor

Caistor Yarborough Academy had produced its latest edition of The Eagle newspaper in partnership with the University of Lincoln 10 years ago. Photo: Linda Oxley

3. Horncastle

Horncastle Theatre Company took to the stage with an adaptaion of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice 10 years ago. Photo: JOHN ARON

4. Louth and Mablethorpe

Monks' Dyke Tennyson College had cause to celebrate 10 years ago after being crowned Year Eight County Cup champions. The team, made up of players from both the Louth and Mablethorpe campuses, won a dramatic penalty shoot out at Boston United’s York Street ground, breaking the 1-1 deadlock. Joining them for the celebratory photograph were outgoing Mayor of Louth Coun Jill Makinson Sanders and Coun George Horton. Photo: Ian Holmes

