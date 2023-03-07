Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Bardney, Louth, Market Rasen and Spilsby

Here are four photographs from our newspapers’ archives for 10 years ago – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
7 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:35am

​Can you spot a familiar face among the groups on show?

Bardney Primary School had cause to celebrate 10 years ago after being rated as 'good' by education watchdog Ofsted.

1. Bardney

Photo: JOHN ARON

England women’s football captain Casey Stoney with pupils at Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, in Louth, 10 years ago.

2. Louth

Photo: Contributor

Market Rasen Brownies taking part in Thinking Day at De Aston School, Market Rasen, 10 years ago.

3. Market Rasen

Photo: Peter Thompson

Spilsby Primary School had cause to celebrate 10 years ago after being shortlisted for an honour in the Primary Languages Classroom Awards. The school had been nominated for its work in teaching French. Efforts in this area included the recently held International Day, for which every classroom was transformed into a French-speaking nation.

4. Spilsby

Photo: David Nutt

