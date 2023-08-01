Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, East Kirkby, Horncastle and Louth

​Once again, it is time to turn back the clock 10 years.
By David Seymour
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

Here are four photographs from our archives for July, 2013, one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard areas. Can you spot a familiar face?

A group of pupils at Lincolnshire Montessori School, in Caistor, collected a ‘green’ honour 10 years ago. The eco schools committe (the ‘eco friendlies’) brought home the Young Environmentalist gong from that year’s Lincolnshire Environment Awards. They are pictured receiving their award from celebrity botanist and presenter Dr David Bellamy.

1. Caistor

A group of pupils at Lincolnshire Montessori School, in Caistor, collected a ‘green’ honour 10 years ago. The eco schools committe (the ‘eco friendlies’) brought home the Young Environmentalist gong from that year’s Lincolnshire Environment Awards. They are pictured receiving their award from celebrity botanist and presenter Dr David Bellamy. Photo: Leanne Crawford

A family fun day at The Tree House Children's Centre, in East Kirkby, 10 years ago.

2. East Kirkby

A family fun day at The Tree House Children's Centre, in East Kirkby, 10 years ago. Photo: John Crossland

Pupils from Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School won a number of events at the Coastal and Wolds Athletics Championships at the King George V Stadium, in Grimsby, 10 years ago.

3. Horncastle

Pupils from Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School won a number of events at the Coastal and Wolds Athletics Championships at the King George V Stadium, in Grimsby, 10 years ago. Photo: John Fieldhouse

A group of three that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature 10 years ago.

4. Louth

A group of three that appeared in the Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature 10 years ago. Photo: Louth Leader

