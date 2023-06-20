TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Friskney, Louth and Woodhall Spa

Once again, it is time to turn back the clock 10 years.
Here are four photographs from June, 2013, one each relating to the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard areas. Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Caistor
Caistor Grammar School’s class of 2013 are pictured at their final prom. The event was held at the White Heather, Caenby Corner. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Friskney
Pictured at the Friskney Show 10 years ago is Geoff Panton, with his owned-from-new 1969 Austin 600cwt pick-up. Photo: David Dawson
3. Louth
This group at The Turks Head, Louth, featured in the Leader 10 years ago as part of the paper’s Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Woodhall Spa
More than 1,000 racers took part in the annual Woodhall Spa 10K of 2013. Pictured is the start of the three-mile fun run. Photo: John Aron