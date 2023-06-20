Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Friskney, Louth and Woodhall Spa

Once again, it is time to turn back the clock 10 years.
By David Seymour
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

Here are four photographs from June, 2013, one each relating to the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard areas. Can you spot a familiar face?

Caistor Grammar School’s class of 2013 are pictured at their final prom. The event was held at the White Heather, Caenby Corner.

1. Caistor

Caistor Grammar School’s class of 2013 are pictured at their final prom. The event was held at the White Heather, Caenby Corner. Photo: Linda Oxley

Pictured at the Friskney Show 10 years ago is Geoff Panton, with his owned-from-new 1969 Austin 600cwt pick-up.

2. Friskney

Pictured at the Friskney Show 10 years ago is Geoff Panton, with his owned-from-new 1969 Austin 600cwt pick-up. Photo: David Dawson

This group at The Turks Head, Louth, featured in the Leader 10 years ago as part of the paper’s Big Night Out feature.

3. Louth

This group at The Turks Head, Louth, featured in the Leader 10 years ago as part of the paper’s Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader

More than 1,000 racers took part in the annual Woodhall Spa 10K of 2013. Pictured is the start of the three-mile fun run.

4. Woodhall Spa

More than 1,000 racers took part in the annual Woodhall Spa 10K of 2013. Pictured is the start of the three-mile fun run. Photo: John Aron

Page 1 of 1