TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Horncastle, Louth and Skegness

Here we have four photographs from our newspaper archives for 10 years ago, one each from the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail, and the Skegness Standard.
Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Caistor
A scene from Caistor Grammar School's annual pancake race of 2013. From left, Lucy Wilson (Hansard), Olivia Smith (Ayscough) and Jessica Jex start the race.
Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Horncastle
Pictured 10 years ago are U14 netball players from Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School, in Horncastle, receiving their new kit from the chairman of the school's Parents' Association Nicky Webb. The team had recently competed in the regional final of a national tournament.
Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Pupils at Lacey Gardens School, in Louth, held a fashion show 10 years, showcasing outfits made of items from the recycling bin. Pictured are Ebony Winfarrah, Sophie Cartwright, Bailey Cameron, Megan Swallow, Daisy Jones, Phebe Rose Crashley-Bertram, Adrian Carden and Anna Levison.
Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Skegness
Youngsters from Skegness' Richmond Primary School are pictured 10 years ago planting oak trees in Tower Gardens to replace trees removed due to safety concerns.
Photo: Amy Gallivan