Four more photographs from our archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Horncastle, Louth, and Skegness and Ingoldmells

Here are four photographs​ that were featured across our titles 10 years ago – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

One picture relates to Easter, two to dance, and one to a TV programme.

Caistor Library welcomed 25 children for Easter-themed activities 10 years ago. Fun included making Easter baskets, sheep cards, and origami rabbits.

1. Caistor

Caistor Library welcomed 25 children for Easter-themed activities 10 years ago. Fun included making Easter baskets, sheep cards, and origami rabbits. Photo: Linda Oxley

The Julie Deane School of Dance was rehearsing for a series of shows, titled A World of Dance, at Horncastle’s Banovallum School 10 years ago.

2. Horncastle

The Julie Deane School of Dance was rehearsing for a series of shows, titled A World of Dance, at Horncastle’s Banovallum School 10 years ago. Photo: John Aron

Louth was set to appear on TVs across the nation as part of Ade Edmondson’s Ade in Britain show 10 years ago. It followed filming in 2012.

3. Louth

Louth was set to appear on TVs across the nation as part of Ade Edmondson’s Ade in Britain show 10 years ago. It followed filming in 2012. Photo: Ian Holmes

Children from both Skegness Academy and Ingoldmells Academy took part in a dance festival 10 years ago.

4. Skegness and Ingoldmells

Children from both Skegness Academy and Ingoldmells Academy took part in a dance festival 10 years ago. Photo: John Crossland

