TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Horncastle, North Somercotes and Skegness

Here are four photographs from our archives for 10 years ago this week – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard.
Perhaps you can spot yourself or someone you know among the groups.
1. Caistor
Year nine youngsters at Caistor Yarborough Academy had been taking part in the BBC News School Report programme 10 years ago. The class was divided into small teams, with each creating a report on a national event or local news. Stories included how the town’s primary school was raising money for Comic Relief and progress on the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Horncastle
Students at Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Garmmar School were commended at a Young Enterprise evening 10 years ago for their financial management 10 years ago. Their company, Spectra, created specially designed cardholders. Photo: Horncastle News
3. North Somercotes
TV and film director Sam Donovan at a presentation evening at his former college, Birkbeck College, in North Somercotes, 10 years ago. Sam, who had gone on to direct such shows as Skins and The Secret Diary of a Call Girl, gave a speech to pupils before presenting awards at the annual event. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Skegness
The Richmond School, in Skegness, held a traditional farmers market 10 years ago, with eight stalls set up in all. Photo: John Crossland