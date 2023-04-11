Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Horncastle, North Somercotes and Skegness

Here are four photographs from our archives for 10 years ago this week – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST

Perhaps you can spot yourself or someone you know among the groups.

Year nine youngsters at Caistor Yarborough Academy had been taking part in the BBC News School Report programme 10 years ago. The class was divided into small teams, with each creating a report on a national event or local news. Stories included how the town’s primary school was raising money for Comic Relief and progress on the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

1. Caistor

Photo: Linda Oxley

Students at Horncastle's Queen Elizabeth Garmmar School were commended at a Young Enterprise evening 10 years ago for their financial management 10 years ago. Their company, Spectra, created specially designed cardholders.

2. Horncastle

Photo: Horncastle News

TV and film director Sam Donovan at a presentation evening at his former college, Birkbeck College, in North Somercotes, 10 years ago. Sam, who had gone on to direct such shows as Skins and The Secret Diary of a Call Girl, gave a speech to pupils before presenting awards at the annual event.

3. North Somercotes

Photo: Ian Holmes

The Richmond School, in Skegness, held a traditional farmers market 10 years ago, with eight stalls set up in all.

4. Skegness

Photo: John Crossland

