TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Horncastle, Sutton on Sea and Wainfleet

Here are four photographs from our archives for this week in March, 2013 – one each for the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail and the Skegness Standard. Can you spot someone you know from the groups on show?
1. Caistor
Pupils at Caistor Yarborough Academy are pictured 10 years ago during a workshop delivered by Stephen Ryder, of popular volunteer magazine Voxx, and creative and media apprentice Roisin King. Pictured pupils are (standing) Eleanor Lovelock, Ben Kirman, Nikkita Howell, and Nicole Swaby, and (seated) Sam Ehret-pickett, Lauren Smith, James Rispin and Logan Brammar. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Horncastle
Horncastle Girl Guides are pictured in 2013 taking a trip to Horncastle’s Agra Indian restaurant as part of ‘World Thinking Day’. Photo: John Aron
3. Sutton on Sea
The annual Community Spirit presentation evening at The Grange and Links Hotel, Sutton on Sea, 10 years ago where £4,500 was presented to worthy causes. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Wainfleet
Pupils at Wainfleet Magdalen CofE Primary School are pictured 10 years ago during a 'healthy eating day'. Rob Hammond, of Lincs FM, went into the school to support the staff and pupils for its ‘Superkids’ health and fitness programme. Photo: John Crossland