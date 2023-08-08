Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Kirkby on Bain, Louth and Skegness

Once again, we have taken a dip into our newspaper archives to find four photographs from 10 years ago.
By David Seymour
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

Here, from the summer of 2013, are groups that appeared in the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard.

Caistor Grammar School hosting a visit from ex-international heavyweight boxer Dermot Gascoyne 10 years ago. The athlete mentor on the Sky ‘Living for Sport’ programme spent the whole day at the school to inspire children. He is pictured with (from left, back) with Anastasia Ellerby, Jacob Hickson, Tom Johnson, William Chico, Luke Wakeman, Carys Lynch, Rohit Ramesh, Georgia Monk, Zak Capp, Bryony Bower and Stanley Seldon.

1. Caistor

Caistor Grammar School hosting a visit from ex-international heavyweight boxer Dermot Gascoyne 10 years ago. The athlete mentor on the Sky ‘Living for Sport’ programme spent the whole day at the school to inspire children. He is pictured with (from left, back) with Anastasia Ellerby, Jacob Hickson, Tom Johnson, William Chico, Luke Wakeman, Carys Lynch, Rohit Ramesh, Georgia Monk, Zak Capp, Bryony Bower and Stanley Seldon. Photo: Linda Oxley

Pupils at Kirkbyon Bain Primary School enjoying a visit from author Emma Thomson 10 years ago.

2. Kirkby on Bain

Pupils at Kirkbyon Bain Primary School enjoying a visit from author Emma Thomson 10 years ago. Photo: John Aron

Here we see some members of the Elite Academy of Dance, based at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, 10 years ago. The troupe had recently performed at the SO Festival in Skegness to acclaim. Principal Lisa Meanwell said: “Well done to all my Elite dancers at the SO Festival; you did me very proud.”

3. Louth

Here we see some members of the Elite Academy of Dance, based at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, 10 years ago. The troupe had recently performed at the SO Festival in Skegness to acclaim. Principal Lisa Meanwell said: “Well done to all my Elite dancers at the SO Festival; you did me very proud.” Photo: Louth Leader

Energetic youngsters at Skegness Infants Academy took part in the Prokick Schools Challenge 10 years ago, raising funds for charitable projects in the UK and in third world countries via the Sports Connections Foundation.

4. Skegness

Energetic youngsters at Skegness Infants Academy took part in the Prokick Schools Challenge 10 years ago, raising funds for charitable projects in the UK and in third world countries via the Sports Connections Foundation. Photo: John Crossland

Page 1 of 1