TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Kirkby on Bain, Louth and Skegness

Once again, we have taken a dip into our newspaper archives to find four photographs from 10 years ago.
Here, from the summer of 2013, are groups that appeared in the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard.
1. Caistor
Caistor Grammar School hosting a visit from ex-international heavyweight boxer Dermot Gascoyne 10 years ago. The athlete mentor on the Sky ‘Living for Sport’ programme spent the whole day at the school to inspire children. He is pictured with (from left, back) with Anastasia Ellerby, Jacob Hickson, Tom Johnson, William Chico, Luke Wakeman, Carys Lynch, Rohit Ramesh, Georgia Monk, Zak Capp, Bryony Bower and Stanley Seldon. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Kirkby on Bain
Pupils at Kirkbyon Bain Primary School enjoying a visit from author Emma Thomson 10 years ago. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Here we see some members of the Elite Academy of Dance, based at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, 10 years ago. The troupe had recently performed at the SO Festival in Skegness to acclaim. Principal Lisa Meanwell said: “Well done to all my Elite dancers at the SO Festival; you did me very proud.” Photo: Louth Leader
4. Skegness
Energetic youngsters at Skegness Infants Academy took part in the Prokick Schools Challenge 10 years ago, raising funds for charitable projects in the UK and in third world countries via the Sports Connections Foundation. Photo: John Crossland