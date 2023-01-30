TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Louth, Skegness and Woodhall Spa

Here are four photographs from our archives for this week in 2013 – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard.
Can you spot a familiar face among the groups from 10 years ago?
1. Caistor
Caistor Grammar School is pictured holding its Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards evening 10 years ago, with Olympian Phil Brown as guest speaker (fifth right). As well as giving his talk, the British athlete offered all those present the chance to hold his silver medal from the Los Angeles 1984 games.
Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Louth
KS3 prize winners at Monks Dyke Tennyson College' annual awards evening of 2013 are pictured at Louth Methodist Church.
Photo: Aidan Clarkson
3. Skegness
Young footballers from Skegness' East Coast Juniors under eights team are pictured 10 years ago, wearing their new kit, sponsored by J&A International, Spilsby.
Photo: John Crossland
4. Woodhall Spa
Bucknall Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, was celebrating 10 years ago after being judged as 'good' by education watchdog Ofsted.
Photo: Tom Carlisle