TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Louth, Skegness and Woodhall Spa

It is time, once again, to take a stroll down Memory Lane.
These four photographs were all taken 10 years ago this month, with one each from the archives for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
1. Caistor
Year Seven pupils at Caistor Grammar School during a healthy living day. As part of the day, school catering manager Amanda Gould shared some home-cooked delights with the youngsters, with some even taking up the challenge of eating raw ginger and chillies. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Louth
Bar Ritz, playing host to the Louth Leader's regular Louth Big Night Out Feature. Photo: National World
3. Skegness
The Knights of Skirbeck at The Village Church Farm, in Skegness. Photo: John Crossland
4. Woodhall Spa
A team of pupils from St Hugh’s School, in Woodhall Spa, were named winners in a regional science competition held at Oundle Prep School 10 years ago. The group - Imogen Elmer, Alfie Graves, William Wright and Charlotte Would - faced competition from others schools in Suffolk, Norfolk, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Lincolnshire. Photo: John Aron