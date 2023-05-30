Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Louth, Skegness and Woodhall Spa

​It is time, once again, to take a stroll down Memory Lane.
By David Seymour
Published 30th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:25 BST

These four photographs were all taken 10 years ago this month, with one each from the archives for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

Year Seven pupils at Caistor Grammar School during a healthy living day. As part of the day, school catering manager Amanda Gould shared some home-cooked delights with the youngsters, with some even taking up the challenge of eating raw ginger and chillies.

1. Caistor

Year Seven pupils at Caistor Grammar School during a healthy living day. As part of the day, school catering manager Amanda Gould shared some home-cooked delights with the youngsters, with some even taking up the challenge of eating raw ginger and chillies. Photo: Linda Oxley

Bar Ritz, playing host to the Louth Leader's regular Louth Big Night Out Feature.

2. Louth

Bar Ritz, playing host to the Louth Leader's regular Louth Big Night Out Feature. Photo: National World

The Knights of Skirbeck at The Village Church Farm, in Skegness.

3. Skegness

The Knights of Skirbeck at The Village Church Farm, in Skegness. Photo: John Crossland

A team of pupils from St Hugh’s School, in Woodhall Spa, were named winners in a regional science competition held at Oundle Prep School 10 years ago. The group - Imogen Elmer, Alfie Graves, William Wright and Charlotte Would - faced competition from others schools in Suffolk, Norfolk, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Lincolnshire.

4. Woodhall Spa

A team of pupils from St Hugh’s School, in Woodhall Spa, were named winners in a regional science competition held at Oundle Prep School 10 years ago. The group - Imogen Elmer, Alfie Graves, William Wright and Charlotte Would - faced competition from others schools in Suffolk, Norfolk, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Lincolnshire. Photo: John Aron

