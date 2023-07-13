Register
Four from the archives for 10 years ago.

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Louth, Skegness and Woodhall Spa

Here we have four photographs from our archives for summer 2013, one each relating to the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard areas.
By David Seymour
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST

See if you can spot a familiar face as we turn back the clock 10 years...

Science Week at Caistor Primary School 10 years ago culminated in children and staff dressing up as scientists. The week included such activities as making volcanoes, examining mini beasts and learning about famous people from the field

1. Caistor

Science Week at Caistor Primary School 10 years ago culminated in children and staff dressing up as scientists. The week included such activities as making volcanoes, examining mini beasts and learning about famous people from the field Photo: Linda Oxley

Residents living in Jobson Road, Horncastle, took part in a special community event 10 years ago designed to promote pride in their neighbourhood. The event - organised by L&H Homes - included a neighbourhood litter pick and a chance to plant wild flowers.

2. Horncastle

Residents living in Jobson Road, Horncastle, took part in a special community event 10 years ago designed to promote pride in their neighbourhood. The event - organised by L&H Homes - included a neighbourhood litter pick and a chance to plant wild flowers. Photo: John Aron

This trio at Louth's Bar Ritz were featured in the Leader's regular Big Night Out feature 10 years ago.

3. Louth

This trio at Louth's Bar Ritz were featured in the Leader's regular Big Night Out feature 10 years ago. Photo: National World

Youngsters at Skegness Infant Academy were joined by their dads for a special bingo evening 10 years ago.

4. Skegness

Youngsters at Skegness Infant Academy were joined by their dads for a special bingo evening 10 years ago. Photo: John Crossland

