Youngsters at Hogsthorpe Primary School are pictured in non uniform 10 years ago at part of that year’s Children in Need appeal.
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives, covering Caistor, Hogsthorpe, Horncastle and Louth

By David Seymour
4 minutes ago

Here are four photographs taken from our archives for 10 years ago – one from the Horncastle News, one from the Louth Leader, one from the Market Rasen Mail, and one from the Skegness Standard. Can you spot a familiar face?

1. Caistor

Families of children at Whitegate Kindergarten, in Caistor, donated more than 30 shoeboxes of items for Operation Christmas Child 10 years ago. Pictured are Kindergarten proprietor Angela Lawrence (right) and Bethany Tutty (child care apprentice) with the children and the boxes.

Photo: Linda Oxley

2. Louth

Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, in Louth, received an international gold medal from the British Council 10 years ago for their efforts to bring the wider world into the classroom. The school had been taking part in a range of partnership events with schools in places like Nigeria and Uganda.

Photo: Ian Holmes

