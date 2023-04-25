TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives for 2013 - Brigg, Louth, Skegness and Woodhall Spa

Here are four photographs from our newspaper archives for 10 years ago, one picture each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
Can you spot a familiar face among the groups on show?
1. Brigg
The U13 boys mini hockey team at The Vale Academy, in Brigg, was in the news 10 years ago after winning the North Lincolnshire and Humberside Championships. Photo: Peter Thompson
2. Louth
A photograph from The Turks Head, in Louth, that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its regular Louth Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
3. Skegness
Here we see pupils at Skegness Junior Academy putting on a performance for parents as part of a school networking event. Photo: John Crossland
4. Woodhall Spa
A scene from Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Open Day with new head coach Guy Galpin and Tattershall professional Jade Windley. Photo: John Aron