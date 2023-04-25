Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
Four from the archives for 2013 ...Four from the archives for 2013 ...
Four from the archives for 2013 ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives for 2013 - Brigg, Louth, Skegness and Woodhall Spa

Here ​are four photographs from our newspaper archives for 10 years ago, one picture each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

Can you spot a familiar face among the groups on show?

The U13 boys mini hockey team at The Vale Academy, in Brigg, was in the news 10 years ago after winning the North Lincolnshire and Humberside Championships.

1. Brigg

The U13 boys mini hockey team at The Vale Academy, in Brigg, was in the news 10 years ago after winning the North Lincolnshire and Humberside Championships. Photo: Peter Thompson

A photograph from The Turks Head, in Louth, that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its regular Louth Big Night Out feature.

2. Louth

A photograph from The Turks Head, in Louth, that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of its regular Louth Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader

Here we see pupils at Skegness Junior Academy putting on a performance for parents as part of a school networking event.

3. Skegness

Here we see pupils at Skegness Junior Academy putting on a performance for parents as part of a school networking event. Photo: John Crossland

A scene from Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Open Day with new head coach Guy Galpin and Tattershall professional Jade Windley.

4. Woodhall Spa

A scene from Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Open Day with new head coach Guy Galpin and Tattershall professional Jade Windley. Photo: John Aron

Page 1 of 1