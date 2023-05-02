TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives for 2013 - Burgh le Marsh, Caistor, Horncastle and Louth

Here are four photographs that appeared in our titles 10 years ago this month, one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
Perhaps you can spot a familiar face among the groups on show?
1. Burgh le Marsh
Here we see youngsters taking part in an Easter egg hunt at Burgh Baptist Church. Photo: John Crossland
2. Caistor
Children taking part in the Kids Holiday Crafts events in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, under the guidance of volunteer Karen Hyde.
Pictured with Karen (standing) are Claire Britteon, Jacob Carter, Callum Britteon, Ygraine Bird, Mia Wilson, Anna Mottram, Alice Dale and Macie Wilson. Photo: Linda Oxley
3. Horncastle
Here we have a photograph from Banovallum School’s annual Sports Personality of the Year awards of 2013. The event was held at the English Golf Union’s headquarters in Woodhall Spa and featured Matthew Bowser, one of the county’s top middle and long distance runners, as guest speaker. He is pictured with the Year 10 rounders squad, winners of the girls team award. Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
A group of four at Bar Ritz, in Louth, as seen in The Leader's Louth Big Night Out featue. Photo: National World