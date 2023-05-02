TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives for 2013 - Burgh le Marsh, Caistor, Horncastle and Louth

3 . Horncastle

Here we have a photograph from Banovallum School’s annual Sports Personality of the Year awards of 2013. The event was held at the English Golf Union’s headquarters in Woodhall Spa and featured Matthew Bowser, one of the county’s top middle and long distance runners, as guest speaker. He is pictured with the Year 10 rounders squad, winners of the girls team award. Photo: John Aron