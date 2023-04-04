Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Grasby, Horncastle, North Cockerington and Skegness

Where were you in late March 2013?​

By David Seymour
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Here are four photographs that appeared in our titles 10 years ago this week – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard. Maybe you were in one of them.

Musicians from All Saints Primary School Grasby were among the trophy winners at the North Lincolnshire Music and Drama Festival in Brigg 10 years ago.

1. Grasby

Musicians from All Saints Primary School Grasby were among the trophy winners at the North Lincolnshire Music and Drama Festival in Brigg 10 years ago. Photo: Peter Thompson

Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School’s Year Seven A netball team won a district tournament without conceding a point 10 years ago.

2. Horncastle

Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School’s Year Seven A netball team won a district tournament without conceding a point 10 years ago. Photo: Tom Carlisle

North Cockerington Primary School had bid a fond farewell to long-serving headteacher Jean Stark 10 years ago. Jean stepped down from the role after almost 17 years at Easter. She is pictured with Lesley Thornes, who would act as executive head of the school for the summer term, plus staff and pupils.

3. North Cockerington

North Cockerington Primary School had bid a fond farewell to long-serving headteacher Jean Stark 10 years ago. Jean stepped down from the role after almost 17 years at Easter. She is pictured with Lesley Thornes, who would act as executive head of the school for the summer term, plus staff and pupils. Photo: National World

Skegness Academy pupils had been given the chance to perform with US vocal group The Drifters 10 years ago. Here, they are in rehearsals.

4. Skegness

Skegness Academy pupils had been given the chance to perform with US vocal group The Drifters 10 years ago. Here, they are in rehearsals. Photo: Amy Gallivan

