TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Hogsthorpe, Louth, Osgodby and Woodhall Spa

Here we have four photographs from our archives for 10 years ago – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, ​Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT

Here we have four photographs from our archives for 10 years ago – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, ​Market Rasen Mail, and Skegness Standard. All of them show schools marking that year’s World Book Day.

Youngsters marking World Book Day at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy 10 years ago.

1. Hogsthorpe

Youngsters marking World Book Day at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy 10 years ago. Photo: John Crossland

Pupils at Eastfield Infants, in Louth, dressed up as their favourite fictional characters

2. Louth

Pupils at Eastfield Infants, in Louth, dressed up as their favourite fictional characters Photo: Sam Kinnaird

World Book Day fun at Osgodby Primary School.

3. Osgodby

World Book Day fun at Osgodby Primary School. Photo: Market Rasen Mail

Celebrations at St Andrew's Primary School, Woodhall Spa.

4. Woodhall Spa

Celebrations at St Andrew's Primary School, Woodhall Spa. Photo: John Aron

