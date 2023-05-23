TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Nettleton, and Skegness

It is time again to turn back the clock 10 years. Here are four photographs that appeared in our titles in early May 2013, one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Horncastle
After being relegated in the previous season, Horncastle Town U12s responded immediately and took the league by storm, finishing unbeaten at the top of the table with 15 wins from 16 games. Players are pictured with their end-of-season honours. Photo: John Aron
2. Louth
This group at Bar Ritz, in Louth, appeared in the Louth Leader 10 years ago this month as part of its regular Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
3. Market Rasen and Nettleton
Market Rasen Primary School is shown playing host to Nettleton Primary School pupils as part of a new soft federation between the sites. Pupils are pictured with executive headteacher Andrew Smith. Photo: Dianne Tuckett
4. Skegness
Skegness' Hildred Shopping Centre marking International Star Wars Day in 2013. Posing with Darth Vader and a stormtrooper was Jack Hurdman, nine, from Spilsby. Photo: John Crossland