TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Skegness

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane.
1. Horncastle
A charity tournament held at Horncastle Cricket Club 10 years ago raised £325 towards supporting victims of human trafficking. Photo: JOHN ARON
2. Louth
The group of five at Bar Ritz were included in the Louth Leader’s Big Night Out Feature 10 years ago this week. Photo: Louth Leader
3. Market Rasen
Here is a scene from the Market Rasen Methodist Church Holiday Club of 10 years ago. More than 30 youngsters took part in the week-long event which formed part of the church’s 150th anniversary celebrations Photo: Dianne Tuckett
4. Skegness
The Liberal Club of Skegness is pictured presenting £2,100 to the local branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. The money was raised through raffles and other fundraisers. It was the largest sum the branch had received in its three-year history. Photo: John Crossland