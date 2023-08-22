Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Skegness

It is time, once again, to take a trip down memory lane.
By David Seymour
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:28 BST

Here are four photographs that appeared in our newspapers 10 years ago this month – one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.​

A charity tournament held at Horncastle Cricket Club 10 years ago raised £325 towards supporting victims of human trafficking.

1. Horncastle

A charity tournament held at Horncastle Cricket Club 10 years ago raised £325 towards supporting victims of human trafficking. Photo: JOHN ARON

The group of five at Bar Ritz were included in the Louth Leader’s Big Night Out Feature 10 years ago this week.

2. Louth

The group of five at Bar Ritz were included in the Louth Leader’s Big Night Out Feature 10 years ago this week. Photo: Louth Leader

Here is a scene from the Market Rasen Methodist Church Holiday Club of 10 years ago. More than 30 youngsters took part in the week-long event which formed part of the church’s 150th anniversary celebrations

3. Market Rasen

Here is a scene from the Market Rasen Methodist Church Holiday Club of 10 years ago. More than 30 youngsters took part in the week-long event which formed part of the church’s 150th anniversary celebrations Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The Liberal Club of Skegness is pictured presenting £2,100 to the local branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. The money was raised through raffles and other fundraisers. It was the largest sum the branch had received in its three-year history.

4. Skegness

The Liberal Club of Skegness is pictured presenting £2,100 to the local branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. The money was raised through raffles and other fundraisers. It was the largest sum the branch had received in its three-year history. Photo: John Crossland