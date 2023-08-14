Register
Horncastle Primary School headteacher Andy Craven with retiring Breakfast Club co-ordinator Janet Padley. Janet had overseen the club since 2004 and worked at the school for more than 19 years.Horncastle Primary School headteacher Andy Craven with retiring Breakfast Club co-ordinator Janet Padley. Janet had overseen the club since 2004 and worked at the school for more than 19 years.
TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Winthorpe

Here are four photographs that appeared in our papers 10 years ago this summer.
By David Seymour
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

They are taken from our archives and span the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard titles. Can you spot a familiar face?

Here are some of the young dancers that took part in a show staged by Louth's Studio 2000 10 years ago.

1. Louth

Pictured above are Year Eight prize winners at Market Rasen's end-of-term awards ceremony of 2013. Presentations were made to pupils from Years Seven to 10 for attainment, progress, application and attendance, as well as for achievements in individual subjects. There were also three special awards. Headteacher Ellenor Beighton said the day was a chance to honour and celebrate achievements and 'to think, reflect and look forward'.

2. Market Rasen

Residents in Winthorpe and local services had teamed up as part of the national C2 project 10 years ago to improve the community.

3. Winthorpe

Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...

4. MBSP-02-08-23-nost collage-CEN.jpg

