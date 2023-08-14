TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Winthorpe

Here are four photographs that appeared in our papers 10 years ago this summer.
They are taken from our archives and span the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard titles. Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Louth
Here are some of the young dancers that took part in a show staged by Louth's Studio 2000 10 years ago. Photo: Louth Leader
2. Market Rasen
Pictured above are Year Eight prize winners at Market Rasen's end-of-term awards ceremony of 2013. Presentations were made to pupils from Years Seven to 10 for attainment, progress, application and attendance, as well as for achievements in individual subjects. There were also three special awards. Headteacher Ellenor Beighton said the day was a chance to honour and celebrate achievements and 'to think, reflect and look forward'. Photo: Dianne Tuckett
3. Winthorpe
Residents in Winthorpe and local services had teamed up as part of the national C2 project 10 years ago to improve the community. Photo: Amy Gallivan
4. MBSP-02-08-23-nost collage-CEN.jpg
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ... Photo: Various