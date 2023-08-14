TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Winthorpe

2 . Market Rasen

Pictured above are Year Eight prize winners at Market Rasen's end-of-term awards ceremony of 2013. Presentations were made to pupils from Years Seven to 10 for attainment, progress, application and attendance, as well as for achievements in individual subjects. There were also three special awards. Headteacher Ellenor Beighton said the day was a chance to honour and celebrate achievements and 'to think, reflect and look forward'. Photo: Dianne Tuckett