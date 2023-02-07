Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Four from our archives for 10 years ago ...
Four from our archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Middle and Market Rasen, and Withern

Here are four photos from our archives from 10 years ago, one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

By David Seymour
32 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:53pm

One picture shows the cast of a panto inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula … oh yes it does!

1. Horncastle

Horncastle Theatre Company took to the stage 10 years ago this week with a pantomime that had genuine 'bite'. Dracula ... the Panto! was written and directed by theatre company chairman Shirley Moffat and would run for two weeks at the Lion Theatre. Here we see cast members in rehearsal for the shows.

Photo: John Aron

Photo Sales

2. Louth

Louth’s King Edward VI Grammar School was staging American musical Guys and Dolls at the Riverhead Theatre 10 years ago.

Photo: Ian Holmes

Photo Sales

3. Middle and Market Rasen

Brownies from Middle Rasen and Market Rasen paid a visit to Market Rasen Library 10 years ago to work on their computer badge. The session included: use of clip art, letter writing, searching for items on the internet, sending an email, and keeping safe online.

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Photo Sales

4. Withern

Staff, pupils and governors at St Margaret’s CofE Primary School at Withern, near Alford, were celebrating after receiving a letter of praise from the Minister for Schools, David Laws, 10 years ago. The letter was sent congratulating the school on being ‘one of the top performing primary schools’ in 2012.

Photo: Ian Holmes

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1