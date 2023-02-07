TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Louth, Middle and Market Rasen, and Withern

Here are four photos from our archives from 10 years ago, one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
One picture shows the cast of a panto inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula … oh yes it does!
1. Horncastle
Horncastle Theatre Company took to the stage 10 years ago this week with a pantomime that had genuine 'bite'. Dracula ... the Panto! was written and directed by theatre company chairman Shirley Moffat and would run for two weeks at the Lion Theatre. Here we see cast members in rehearsal for the shows.
Photo: John Aron
2. Louth
Louth’s King Edward VI Grammar School was staging American musical Guys and Dolls at the Riverhead Theatre 10 years ago.
Photo: Ian Holmes
3. Middle and Market Rasen
Brownies from Middle Rasen and Market Rasen paid a visit to Market Rasen Library 10 years ago to work on their computer badge. The session included: use of clip art, letter writing, searching for items on the internet, sending an email, and keeping safe online.
Photo: Dianne Tuckett
4. Withern
Staff, pupils and governors at St Margaret’s CofE Primary School at Withern, near Alford, were celebrating after receiving a letter of praise from the Minister for Schools, David
Laws, 10 years ago. The letter was sent congratulating the school on being ‘one of the top performing primary schools’ in 2012.
Photo: Ian Holmes