TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Market Rasen, Skegness, and Wragby

3 . Skegness

Pupils at The Viking School, Skegness, raised more than £200 for The Guide Dogs For The Blind charity 10 years ago. The children were set a challenge earlier that year by The Rotary Club to see how much they could raise through a bake sale for a charity of their choice. The club provided all the ingredients and in the end £221 was raised for The Guide Dogs For The Blind. Pictured receiving the funds is Val Liffen from the charity. Photo: John Crossland