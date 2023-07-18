Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Market Rasen, Skegness, and Wragby

Once again, we have taken a stroll down Memory Lane.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

Here are four photos from our archives that appeared in our papers 10 years ago this month – one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.

Members of Louth Athletic Club are pictured supporting the town’s Run for Life event of 2013.

1. Louth

Members of Louth Athletic Club are pictured supporting the town’s Run for Life event of 2013. Photo: Louth Leader

Youngsters enjoying National Bookstart Week at Market Rasen Library 10 years ago, alongside Bookstart Bear.

2. Market Rasen

Youngsters enjoying National Bookstart Week at Market Rasen Library 10 years ago, alongside Bookstart Bear. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Pupils at The Viking School, Skegness, raised more than £200 for The Guide Dogs For The Blind charity 10 years ago. The children were set a challenge earlier that year by The Rotary Club to see how much they could raise through a bake sale for a charity of their choice. The club provided all the ingredients and in the end £221 was raised for The Guide Dogs For The Blind. Pictured receiving the funds is Val Liffen from the charity.

3. Skegness

Pupils at The Viking School, Skegness, raised more than £200 for The Guide Dogs For The Blind charity 10 years ago. The children were set a challenge earlier that year by The Rotary Club to see how much they could raise through a bake sale for a charity of their choice. The club provided all the ingredients and in the end £221 was raised for The Guide Dogs For The Blind. Pictured receiving the funds is Val Liffen from the charity. Photo: John Crossland

Wragby Primary School won the Schools Challenge at the 2013 Lincolnshire Show for community work at their local churchyard. Working alongside the town's Heritage Group, Classes 1 and 2 had been encouraging wildlife to the area; Class 3 had helped design seating; Class 4 looked at hedging and screening; Class 5 were responsible for planting and Class 6 researched families buried in the church yard.

4. Wragby

Wragby Primary School won the Schools Challenge at the 2013 Lincolnshire Show for community work at their local churchyard. Working alongside the town's Heritage Group, Classes 1 and 2 had been encouraging wildlife to the area; Class 3 had helped design seating; Class 4 looked at hedging and screening; Class 5 were responsible for planting and Class 6 researched families buried in the church yard. Photo: John Aron

Page 1 of 1