TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Market Rasen, Skegness, and Wragby

Once again, we have taken a stroll down Memory Lane.
Here are four photos from our archives that appeared in our papers 10 years ago this month – one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
1. Louth
Members of Louth Athletic Club are pictured supporting the town’s Run for Life event of 2013. Photo: Louth Leader
2. Market Rasen
Youngsters enjoying National Bookstart Week at Market Rasen Library 10 years ago, alongside Bookstart Bear. Photo: Dianne Tuckett
3. Skegness
Pupils at The Viking School, Skegness, raised more than £200 for The Guide Dogs For The Blind charity 10 years ago. The children were set a challenge earlier that year by The Rotary Club to see how much they could raise through a bake sale for a charity of their choice. The club provided all the ingredients and in the end £221 was raised for The Guide Dogs For The Blind. Pictured receiving the funds is Val Liffen from the charity. Photo: John Crossland
4. Wragby
Wragby Primary School won the Schools Challenge at the 2013 Lincolnshire Show for community work at their local churchyard. Working alongside the town's Heritage Group, Classes 1 and 2 had been encouraging wildlife to the area; Class 3 had helped design seating; Class 4 looked at hedging and screening; Class 5 were responsible for planting and Class 6 researched families buried in the church yard. Photo: John Aron