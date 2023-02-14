TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Horncastle, Middle Rasen, Trusthorpe and Wainfleet

Here are four photographs that appeared in our papers this week in February 2013 – one each for the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard.
1. Horncastle
Horncastle's Banovallum Gym Club hosted the Lincolnshire Primary Schools Floor and Vault Championships for 2013. Pictured are the club's Under 11s.
Photo: JOHN ARON
2. Middle Rasen
Middle Rasen Rainbows became the latest group to benefit from fundraising at the village's Nags Head 10 years ago.
Photo: Leanne Crawford
3. Trusthorpe
Trusthorpe Village Hall Theatre Group were all set to give the story of Little Red Riding Hood the pantomime treatment 10 years ago. Members are pictured during one of the show's dress rehearsals.
Photo: Trevor Bradford
4. Wainfleet
Wainfleet Magdalen School welcomed triple jump star Laura Samuels (a future Commonwealth Games medallist) 10 years ago.
Photo: John Crossland