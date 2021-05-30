TEN YEARS AGO: Funfair, canoes and cricket

Sleaford teens by the waltzer at the fair.

That month, Boston Road Recreation Ground had been playing host to a travelling fair.

The fair was laid out slightly differently that usual, due to space constraints by the ongoing construction work of the new tennis courts and the extra play equipment installed on the field for older children.

More fun was being had on the River Slea, courtesy of the town’s canoeing club.

Slea Paddlers lead Canoe England's Go Paddling Day on the River Slea.

Members of Slea Paddlers set up around the slipway on Eastgate Green for a Go Paddling Day which saw 44 people take to the water.

Club chairman Kevin Matthews said: “It was a good turn out for the size of our club. We have 60 members on our books and we got some people just passing by to have a go.”

In Billingborough, meanwhile, the cricket club had been running junior coaching for three weeks.

On Tuesday evenings, at Billingborough playing field, the village’s youngsters had been taking to the cricket field to hone their batting, bowling and fielding skills.