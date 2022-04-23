TEN YEARS AGO: ‘Holy charity fundraiser, Batman!’ and Sleaford school’s Festival of European Culture (GALLERY)

The first group show scenes from a charity fundraiser held by Sleaford’s AW Repair Group.
Hundreds of car fans turned out for the event, which featured the Batmobile, Herbie and Knight Rider’s KITT as star attractions.
Batman, Batgirl and the Easter Bunny also popped along to meet visitors at the new crash repair facility, which had relocated to Commercial Way on the Sleaford Enterprise Park that year.
People travelled from across the county and beyond to attend the event, all hoping to win the chance to ride through Sleaford in one of the star cars. Lucky raffle winners were Alex Schofield, nine, of Cranwell in Herbie; Daniel Miles, seven, of Sleaford, in the Batmobile, and Shane Ellis, 24, of Sleaford, in KITT.
The proceeds were to be split between the NSPCC and Joel’s Quest.
The second group of photographs are taken at a Festival of European Culture at St George’s Academy, in Sleaford.
The event was organised by Year 11 creative and media pupils as part of their studies and featured stalls inspired by popular European destinations.