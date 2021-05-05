TEN YEARS AGO: How the Boston area marked the royal wedding

News you can trust since

Boston Nursery School staged a mock wedding as part of its celebrations.

Wyberton Primary School pupils who won the royal wedding-themed quiz. From left, Courtney Paddison, 10, Chloe Baldry, 11, Arizona Jessop, 11 and Lauryn Summerland, 11.

Wyberton Primary School also held a street party-style celebration. Children made bunting, flags and crowns and took part in a special quiz.

St Thomas' CofE Primary School, Boston, helped mark the occasion by holding a street party-inspired celebration between its classrooms. Children also had the chance to make royal wedding memorabilia.

Here is a gallery of photographs from the celebrations held in schools and communities.