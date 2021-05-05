Marking the royal wedding 10 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO: How the Boston area marked the royal wedding

Ten years ago this week the Standard was rounding up how the Boston area marked the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

By David Seymour
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 5:50 pm

Here is a gallery of photographs from the celebrations held in schools and communities.

1.

St Thomas' CofE Primary School, Boston, helped mark the occasion by holding a street party-inspired celebration between its classrooms. Children also had the chance to make royal wedding memorabilia.

Photo: Midlands

2.

Wyberton Primary School also held a street party-style celebration. Children made bunting, flags and crowns and took part in a special quiz.

Photo: Midlands

3.

Wyberton Primary School pupils who won the royal wedding-themed quiz. From left, Courtney Paddison, 10, Chloe Baldry, 11, Arizona Jessop, 11 and Lauryn Summerland, 11.

Photo: Midlands

4.

Boston Nursery School staged a mock wedding as part of its celebrations.

Photo: Midlands

