Pupils at Ruskington's Chestnut Street CofE School dressed as members of the royal family for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Street parties and other events were held in communities across the Sleaford area over the Bank Holiday weekend and in schools ahead of the half-term break.

Also pictured are children from Billingborough Primary School taking part in a a massive street party stretching the length of the playground.