TEN YEARS AGO: Hundreds turn out to mark refurbishment of Boston’s Central Park (IN PICTURES)

Hundreds of people turned out for the free community event.

Children tried out the new play equipment and also had the chance to enjoy a bouncy castle, slides and a padded duelling ring.

Central Park’s new community growing spaces were a big feature on the day with members of Garden Organic giving presentations and information about growing your own vegetables.

1. Boston boys Reece Lovett, nine, and Tyler South, seven, battle it out in a fun game of duel. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Youngsters from Boston United’s cheerleading squad who performed pom-pom dance routines and songs. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Old Leake sisters Lorna Chapman, seven, and sister Anabella, three, on the park’s new keep-fit equipment. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Seven-year-old Layla Ashberry, from Kirton, tries out the park’s new zip line. Photo: Midlands Buy photo