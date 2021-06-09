TEN YEARS AGO: Hundreds turn out to mark refurbishment of Boston’s Central Park (IN PICTURES)
A special fun day was held in Boston’s Central Park 10 years ago to mark the completion of refurbishment work at the site.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 12:00 pm
Hundreds of people turned out for the free community event.
Children tried out the new play equipment and also had the chance to enjoy a bouncy castle, slides and a padded duelling ring.
Central Park’s new community growing spaces were a big feature on the day with members of Garden Organic giving presentations and information about growing your own vegetables.
Page 1 of 2