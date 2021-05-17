TEN YEARS AGO: Jolly unveils new bike shelter at Skegness school

The unveiling at Skegness Infant School 10 years ago.

The feature – funded by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) – was officially unveiled by Skegness mascot the Jolly Fisherman. It came as part of a week of activities dedicated to sustainable travel, with pupils being encourage to walk, scooter, or cycle to school.

Sarah Hubery, LCC sustainable travel officer, helped to co-ordinate the week. She said: “The week is an opportunity for schools to promote the benefits of walking and cycling to parents and children.