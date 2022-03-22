TEN YEARS AGO: Kirton school marks World Book Day in 2012

Here we see pupils and staff at Kirton Primary School marking World Book Week in 2012 by dressing as their favourite literary characters.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:16 pm
World Book Day celebrations at Kirton Primary School 10 years ago, with members of the the School Council and teachers (from left) James Batterham, Jo Cheyne and Marc Neal.
Literacy co-ordinator Jo Cheyne (pictured centre as one of a number of teachers who coincidentally took inspiration from The Wizard of Oz for their outfits) said: “We had quite a mixture of costumes.

“The children always make an effort and they enjoy themselves.”