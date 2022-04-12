TEN YEARS AGO: Leadership success in Ruskington, ‘Mad Hair Day’ in Metheringham, football coaching in Rauceby

The first picture shows a group of Year 11 pupils from St George’s Academy, in Ruskington.
The youngsters had recently completed a Sports Leadership programme after finishing their BTEC Sports course early.
They had to pass modules demonstrating their communication skills and ability to lead groups, plan lessons, and organise an all-school sports event.
Pictured second are pupils from Metheringham Primary School during a ‘Mad Hair Day’ fundraiser.
Youngsters were given free rein to come up with as silly a hair style as they could in aid of Diabetes UK.
The cause was chosen as one of the pupils at the school had diabetes.
In all, some £190 was raised for those affected by the condition.
Pictured third are pupils from Rauceby CofE Primary School during a football workshop led by coaches from Cranwell Junior Football Club.
Each year group received a specialist training session.
The event coincided with Sport Relief and the children were encouraged to wear their sports kits for the day.