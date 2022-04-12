TEN YEARS AGO: Leadership success in Ruskington, ‘Mad Hair Day’ in Metheringham, football coaching in Rauceby

These three photographs all appeared in the first Sleaford Standard of April 2012.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:29 pm
Metheringham Primary School 10 years ago.
The first picture shows a group of Year 11 pupils from St George’s Academy, in Ruskington.

The youngsters had recently completed a Sports Leadership programme after finishing their BTEC Sports course early.

They had to pass modules demonstrating their communication skills and ability to lead groups, plan lessons, and organise an all-school sports event.

Year Three pupils at Rauceby CofE Primary School with Cranwell JFC coach Ian Pringle.

Pictured second are pupils from Metheringham Primary School during a ‘Mad Hair Day’ fundraiser.

Youngsters were given free rein to come up with as silly a hair style as they could in aid of Diabetes UK.

The cause was chosen as one of the pupils at the school had diabetes.

In all, some £190 was raised for those affected by the condition.

Pictured third are pupils from Rauceby CofE Primary School during a football workshop led by coaches from Cranwell Junior Football Club.

Each year group received a specialist training session.

The event coincided with Sport Relief and the children were encouraged to wear their sports kits for the day.

