TEN YEARS AGO: Leadership success in Ruskington, ‘Mad Hair Day’ in Metheringham, football coaching in Rauceby

Metheringham Primary School 10 years ago.

The first picture shows a group of Year 11 pupils from St George’s Academy, in Ruskington.

The youngsters had recently completed a Sports Leadership programme after finishing their BTEC Sports course early.

They had to pass modules demonstrating their communication skills and ability to lead groups, plan lessons, and organise an all-school sports event.

Year Three pupils at Rauceby CofE Primary School with Cranwell JFC coach Ian Pringle.

Pictured second are pupils from Metheringham Primary School during a ‘Mad Hair Day’ fundraiser.

Youngsters were given free rein to come up with as silly a hair style as they could in aid of Diabetes UK.

The cause was chosen as one of the pupils at the school had diabetes.

In all, some £190 was raised for those affected by the condition.

Pictured third are pupils from Rauceby CofE Primary School during a football workshop led by coaches from Cranwell Junior Football Club.

Each year group received a specialist training session.