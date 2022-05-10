TEN YEARS AGO: Lesson in Indian culture for Skegness pupils and St George's Day effort in Alford
.
By David Seymour
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:16 pm
Great Steeping pupils are pictured, 10 years ago, receiving a lesson in Indian culture from Sunita Patel, of The Indian Experience. Children from reception and years one and two enjoyed a range of activities, including dressing in traditional Indian clothing, making Rangoli artwork, and taking part in Indian dancing.
These two photographs appeared in the Skegness Standard 10 years ago this week and take us to Great Steeping Primary School for a day of India-themed activities and Alford Market Place for a show of patriotic spirit.
Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter
Here we see St George’s Day celebrations in Alford Market Place 10 years ago. Helping to mark the occasion was Mablethorpe’s town crier who issued a proclamation during his visit to the town, which was made as part of a tour of the area for St George's Day.