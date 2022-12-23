TEN YEARS AGO: Louth, Caistor, Hogsthorpe and Woodhall Spa

It is time again to turn back the clock 10 years ago.
It is time again to turn back the clock 10 years ago. Here are four photos that appeared in the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail, the Skegness Standard, and the Horncastle News this week in 2012 – one for each paper. Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Caistor
Caistor Grammar School headteacher Roger Hale gets a soaking 10 years ago as part of a fundraiser held by Young Enterprise company Sci Tech.
Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Hogsthorpe
Here we see a scene from the Christmas fair held by St Mary’s Church, in Hogsthorpe, 10 years ago.
Photo: John Crossland
3. Louth
Children at Kidgate Primary School, in Louth, had been taking part in an Enterprise Week 10 years ago. Taking inspiration from Dragons' Den and The Apprentice, pupils worked together to create, design, develop, manufacture, market, advertise and sell products. Each class got to keep the profit they made to buy something they would like for their classroom.
Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Woodhall Spa
The choir at St Hugh’s School, in Woodhall Spa, were expected to be in demand in the build-up to Christmas 10 years ago.
Photo: John Aron