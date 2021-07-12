TEN YEARS AGO: New playground equipment for Freiston youngsters after £37,000-plus spend

Coun Peter Bedford officially opening the new play equipment in Freiston 10 years ago. Pictured holding the ribbon (from left) are Charlie Fairman, seven, Gabriella Bedford, four, Cerys Horrey, seven. Pictured (back, from left) Coun Bedford, John Wright and Alistair Godwin, management committee for playing field association, and the Rev Andrew Higginson.

Leader of Boston Borough Council Coun Peter Bedford cut the ribbon on the equipment, located in the children’s corner on the playing field.

The day brought back memories for Coun Bedford who grew up in the village and played on swings just feet away from the new play area.

He said: “It gave me great pleasure to see so many children out enjoying the new facilities.”

The equipment was funded jointly by the borough and county councils, and Waste Recycling Environmental Limited (WREN).