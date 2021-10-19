TEN YEARS AGO: New £650,000 scanner delivered and lifted into place at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital

The new MRI scanner arrives at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

A 150-tonne crane was needed to lift the five-tonne scanner through the roof of the hospital’s radiology department.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust HAD invested £1.2 million to develop the MRI section of Pilgrim’s radiology department, including improved patient and staff areas.

Capable of producing high-quality diagnostic images for all parts of the body, the new scanner was more powerful than the hospital’s previous machine, installed in 1999.

The MRI scanner is lifted into place.

It enabled faster and more detailed scans and increased the number of patients scanned a day by almost 30 per cent.