The Sleaford Town squad 2011/12.

Pictured right, top, is some family fun at the second Day of Lincolnshire Folk Music, Dance and Song, held at The George Hotel, in Leadenham.

The free event attracted an estimated 800 people and featured concerts and workshops.

Pictured right, bottom, is work on a film about Heckington’s unique eight-sail mill.

Lincolnshire County Council had employed county film company WAGScreen to make films about a total of four mills in the county.