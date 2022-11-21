Register
Inspiration through sport was the message brought to Birkbeck School, in North Somercotes, by women’s football star Casey Stoney 10 years ago. The Lincoln City Ladies defender, London 2012 Team GB captain, and future Manchester United Women head coach, visited the school to speak to pupils about her career and life. After giving an assembly, Stoney spent time with a group of gifted PE pupils as part of Sky Sports’ Living for Sport project.
TEN YEARS AGO: North Somercotes pupils welcome women's football star and pieces from Caistor, Horncastle and Toynton All Saints

Here are four photographs from the East and West Lindsey districts that appeared in our papers 10 years ago.

By David Seymour
17 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 4:25pm

There is one each from the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail and the Skegness Standard.

1. Rainbow Pre-School receives donation from Caistor Lions

Caistor and District Lions Club donated funds to Rainbow Pre-School 10 years ago to help towards the cost of repairing the heating system. Lions president Reg Hunt is pictured presenting the funds to pre-school manager Jane Carter, alongside Lion Stuart Roach, treasurer Paula Strange, and deputy manager Lou Tinker (front). Pictured children are, standing, Rory Parker and Kayne Delee, seated (from left) Summer Ford, Emeline Myshrall and Jasmine Storrl and, front, Raadhhaa Meher and Lola Chappell.

Photo: Leanne Fender

2. Horncastle

This was the scene at the Tiny Tots Halloween Disco at Horncastle Community Centre 10 years ago. Pictured are: Darcy Whiley, Joshua Houghton, Austin Tornlin, Jane Whiley and Isabelle Houghton.

Photo: John Aron

3. Toynton All Saints

Toynton All Saints Primary School were in celebratory mood 10 years ago after being judged as ‘good’ by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Photo: John Crossland

