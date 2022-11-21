TEN YEARS AGO: North Somercotes pupils welcome women's football star and pieces from Caistor, Horncastle and Toynton All Saints

1. Rainbow Pre-School receives donation from Caistor Lions

Caistor and District Lions Club donated funds to Rainbow Pre-School 10 years ago to help towards the cost of repairing the heating system. Lions president Reg Hunt is pictured presenting the funds to pre-school manager Jane Carter, alongside Lion Stuart Roach, treasurer Paula Strange, and deputy manager Lou Tinker (front). Pictured children are, standing, Rory Parker and Kayne Delee, seated (from left) Summer Ford, Emeline Myshrall and Jasmine Storrl and, front, Raadhhaa Meher and Lola Chappell.

Photo: Leanne Fender