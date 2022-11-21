TEN YEARS AGO: North Somercotes pupils welcome women's football star and pieces from Caistor, Horncastle and Toynton All Saints

Here are four photographs from the East and West Lindsey districts that appeared in our papers 10 years ago.
There is one each from the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail and the Skegness Standard.
1. Rainbow Pre-School receives donation from Caistor Lions
Caistor and District Lions Club donated funds to Rainbow Pre-School 10 years ago to help towards the cost of repairing the heating system. Lions president Reg Hunt is pictured presenting the funds to pre-school manager Jane Carter, alongside Lion Stuart Roach, treasurer Paula Strange, and deputy manager Lou Tinker (front). Pictured children are, standing, Rory Parker and Kayne Delee, seated (from left) Summer Ford, Emeline Myshrall and Jasmine Storrl and, front, Raadhhaa Meher and Lola Chappell.
Photo: Leanne Fender
2. Horncastle
This was the scene at the Tiny Tots Halloween Disco at Horncastle Community Centre 10 years ago. Pictured are: Darcy Whiley, Joshua Houghton, Austin Tornlin, Jane Whiley and Isabelle Houghton.
Photo: John Aron
3. Toynton All Saints
Toynton All Saints Primary School were in celebratory mood 10 years ago after being judged as ‘good’ by the education watchdog Ofsted.
Photo: John Crossland