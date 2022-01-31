TEN YEARS AGO: Olympic spirit recognised at Sleaford school, stage set in Metheringham for panto, and new animation group starts in town

The first picture shows seated discus thrower Kieran Tscherniawsky at Kirkby la Thorpe Primary School.

Kieran, who used attended the school and would be representing Great Britain at the London 2012 Paralympics, presented the school with a plaque to commemorate its place in the Get Set network.

The Get Set award was presented to schools which showed their commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic values. They also needed to be seen to use the London 2012 Games to inspire others to get involved in values-based projects and activities.

The second picture shows members of Metheringham Amateur Dramatics Society preparing for their pantomime Red Riding Hood.

They are (from left, back) Julia Mannion, Dot Howes, Vernon Goddard, Will Pembery, Paul Barker, Gary Wright, Ros Treadwell, (front) Sam Hawbrook, Aimee Wright, Jess Hocking and Graeme Pembery.

The third picture shows members of anIM, a new animation group based in Sleaford, led by Lincolm artist, Gavin Street.