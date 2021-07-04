TEN YEARS AGO: Pizza, walking bus, summer fete

Pictured first are Year One pupils from St Botolph’s CofE Primary School, Sleaford at the town’s Italian Connection restaurant.

The visit was made as part of their studies about other cultures and different foods and gave them the chance to see how pizzas are made.

Afterwards, the youngsters were treated to a variety of different pizzas, as well as pasta dishes, and spaghetti bolognese.

The walking bus of St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Heckington.

Pictured next are pupils at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Heckington, going to school as a walking bus.

The initiative was launched after the 2011 census revealed the school as having a high number of children living within walking distance of it.

Pictured last is a scene from Ruskington Chestnut Street CofE Primary School’s summer fete of 2011.

The event was organised by The Friends of Ruskington Chestnut Street Primary School and raised more than £800 for school funds.